Loading articles...

Sheriff: Amazon driver stole gifts he should have delivered

TAMPA, Fla. — An Amazon driver in Florida is accused of stealing about $900 in merchandise and gift cards from packages he was supposed to deliver, sheriff’s investigators said.

Ozcan Rodriguez Okur Jr., 22, was arrested Thursday in Tampa and charged with grand theft.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s arrest report said Rodriguez Okur took the items between Oct. 24 and Nov. 27.

He loaded $250 in gift cards onto his personal Amazon account, the report said. Stolen items included a Ring camera, Apple AirPods and a PlayStation game.

The Tampa Bay Times reports he marked the items as “missing” during his delivery route.

“We tell people all the time how to protect themselves from porch pirates, but it’s especially upsetting when the person responsible for delivering the package to your doorstep takes advantage of your trust and the trust of their company,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

Investigators traced the thefts to Rodriguez Okur and cancelled the value of the gift cards before he could use them. He admitted to the thefts and has helped to recover the stolen items, investigators said.

He was released from jail on Thursday. A lawyer for him wasn’t listed on jail records.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
And just like that, the work is done! Right lane reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:17 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: All remaining snow squall warnings have now ENDED (Dec 12)
Latest Weather
Read more