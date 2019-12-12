Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sex criminal allegedly throws pitcher, hits judge in head
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 12, 2019 7:35 am EST
BALTIMORE — A twice-convicted sex criminal now faces even more charges after allegedly hurling a metal pitcher at the head of a Maryland judge.
Authorities said Travis Burroughs, 36, grabbed the water pitcher from the defence table on Wednesday and threw it across the courtroom, hitting Baltimore Circuit Judge Wanda Keyes Heard. She quickly called a recess to get medical treatment and was left with a bump on her forehead, sheriff’s spokeswoman Maj. Sabrina Tapp-Harper said.
Burroughs had just been sentenced to life in prison with all but 70 years suspended after being convicted last month of sodomy and false imprisonment, news outlets report. He had already been serving an 80-year sentence after being convicted in 2018 of rape, assault and false imprisonment.
The Associated Press
