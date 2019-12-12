Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sentencing hearing for man who tried to kill Edmonton officer, pedestrians
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 12, 2019 4:00 am EST
Police investigate the scene after a cube van ran into pedestrians and later flipped over while being pursued by police, in Edmonton on Saturday, September 30, 2017. A sentencing hearing starts today for a man who struck a police officer with a car before stabbing him multiple times outside an Edmonton football game.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON — A sentencing hearing starts today for a man who struck a police officer with a car before stabbing him multiple times outside an Edmonton football game.
Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, who is 32, was also found guilty of running down four pedestrians with a U-Haul van in September 2017.
A jury convicted Sharif in October of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal flight causing bodily harm and dangerous driving.
He was not represented by a lawyer.
The three-week trial heard from about 40 Crown witnesses, but Sharif declined to call any witnesses and did not testify in his own defence.
He has also declined to participate in a pre-sentencing report, which can help a judge determine punishment.
