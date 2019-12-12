Loading articles...

Sentencing hearing for man who tried to kill Edmonton officer, pedestrians

Police investigate the scene after a cube van ran into pedestrians and later flipped over while being pursued by police, in Edmonton on Saturday, September 30, 2017. A sentencing hearing starts today for a man who struck a police officer with a car before stabbing him multiple times outside an Edmonton football game.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

EDMONTON — A sentencing hearing starts today for a man who struck a police officer with a car before stabbing him multiple times outside an Edmonton football game.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, who is 32, was also found guilty of running down four pedestrians with a U-Haul van in September 2017.

A jury convicted Sharif in October of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal flight causing bodily harm and dangerous driving.

He was not represented by a lawyer.

The three-week trial heard from about 40 Crown witnesses, but Sharif declined to call any witnesses and did not testify in his own defence.

He has also declined to participate in a pre-sentencing report, which can help a judge determine punishment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 12, 2019.

The Canadian Press


