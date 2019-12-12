Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prison fire in Saudi capital kills 3 inmates, 21 injured
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 12, 2019 10:25 am EST
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — A fire that broke out at a prison in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh killed three inmates and injured 21 others on Thursday, state media reported.
Saudi media, quoting officials, reported that the fire broke out at 5 a.m. in Ward 7 of al-Malaz prison.
Officials said inmates were immediately evacuated and others transferred to the hospital for treatment.
Maj. Gen. Ayoub bin Nahit was quoted as saying an investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched. No further details were given.
Located in central Riyadh, authorities have held political detainees and rights activists at the jail, which has both male and female prisoners.
In a report published in 2011, Human Rights Watch noted photos had emerged the previous year showing al-Malaz prison with overcrowded communal cells.
The Associated Press
