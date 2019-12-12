Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Poloz says global growth to remain slow, low global interest rates likely
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 12, 2019 12:48 pm EST
TORONTO — Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says the global economy appears set for continued slow growth, for mostly structural reasons.
The head of the central bank says for the same reasons it means that low global interest rates are likely to persist too.
Speaking to the Empire Club in Toronto, Poloz says slowing population growth is holding back economic growth and gains in productivity aren’t happening fast enough to offset the change.
He says the increased use of artificial intelligence and the fourth industrial revolution bring the potential for productivity gains in the future, but those gains are not yet being seen in the economy.
The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate on hold last week at 1.75 per cent, where it has been set for more than a year.
The Canadian central bank has stood out from many of its global peers that have moved to loosen monetary policy and cut interest rates this year to offset slower global economic growth.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2019.