Poloz says global growth to remain slow, low global interest rates likely

TORONTO — Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says the global economy appears set for continued slow growth, for mostly structural reasons.

The head of the central bank says for the same reasons it means that low global interest rates are likely to persist too.

Speaking to the Empire Club in Toronto, Poloz says slowing population growth is holding back economic growth and gains in productivity aren’t happening fast enough to offset the change.

He says the increased use of artificial intelligence and the fourth industrial revolution bring the potential for productivity gains in the future, but those gains are not yet being seen in the economy.

The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate on hold last week at 1.75 per cent, where it has been set for more than a year.

The Canadian central bank has stood out from many of its global peers that have moved to loosen monetary policy and cut interest rates this year to offset slower global economic growth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2019.

The Canadian Press