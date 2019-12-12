Loading articles...

Ontario's 4 major teachers' unions to make announcement on joint action

Last Updated Dec 12, 2019 at 5:40 am EST

Striking teachers of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation walk the picket line outside of Northern Secondary School in Toronto on Dec. 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

TORONTO — Ontario’s four major teachers’ unions will hold a joint news conference this morning to give an update on their ongoing contract talks with the province.

The unions — which represent both elementary and high school teachers in public, Catholic and French boards — have provided little detail about the planned announcement.

But last month, the four unions issued a joint statement condemning the passage of the Progressive Conservative government’s wage cap legislation.

The unions say the bill, which caps all public sector salary increases at one per cent per year for the next three years, violates their charter rights.

They said at the time they were preparing a court challenge of the legislation.

The government has said the wage cap bill respects the bargaining process, noting it still allows for employees to get raises for seniority, performance or increased qualifications.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

coopersmiqqi

More money!! Why? For what? Public education has become a babysitting service with a very mediocre dollop of information for students’ learning. It’s the students whose charter of rights are being violated if the unions want to get technical.

December 12, 2019 at 6:22 am
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
Major delays on the Westbound 401 from Morningside to Markham express and collectors due to construction in the express
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 12 minutes ago
Snow squall location up to 6:09am Dec12 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more