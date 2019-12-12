Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario's 4 major teachers' unions to make announcement on joint action
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 12, 2019 5:23 am EST
Last Updated Dec 12, 2019 at 5:40 am EST
Striking teachers of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation walk the picket line outside of Northern Secondary School in Toronto on Dec. 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
TORONTO — Ontario’s four major teachers’ unions will hold a joint news conference this morning to give an update on their ongoing contract talks with the province.
The unions — which represent both elementary and high school teachers in public, Catholic and French boards — have provided little detail about the planned announcement.
But last month, the four unions issued a joint statement condemning the passage of the Progressive Conservative government’s wage cap legislation.
The unions say the bill, which caps all public sector salary increases at one per cent per year for the next three years, violates their charter rights.
They said at the time they were preparing a court challenge of the legislation.
The government has said the wage cap bill respects the bargaining process, noting it still allows for employees to get raises for seniority, performance or increased qualifications.
More money!! Why? For what? Public education has become a babysitting service with a very mediocre dollop of information for students’ learning. It’s the students whose charter of rights are being violated if the unions want to get technical.