Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Scheer is resigning as Conservative Leader

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer is stepping down as a Conservative leader.

He told his caucus this morning.

The decision comes less than two months after a disappointing election result and after weeks of Conservative infighting about whether he should have a future as the head of the party.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
And just like that, the work is done! Right lane reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:17 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: All remaining snow squall warnings have now ENDED (Dec 12)
Latest Weather
Read more