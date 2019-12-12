Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,946.90, up 7.29 points.)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.25, or 3.22 per cent, to $40.12 on 10.1 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 22 cents, or 6.83 per cent, to $3.44 on 8.3 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Up 20 cents, or 3.76 per cent, to $5.52 on 7.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 53 cents, or 1.04 per cent, to $50.40 on 6 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Materials. Up 36 cents, or 2.65 per cent, to $13.96 on 5.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 17 cents, or 0.67 per cent, to $25.65 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Empire Co. Ltd. (TSX:EMP.A). Down $3.25 or 9.3 per cent to $31.60. Sobeys and Safeway parent company Empire Co. Ltd. says sales softened in the last couple of months but increased overall in the second quarter to $6.44 billion, up from $6.21 billion last year while same-store sales excluding fuel increased two per cent. The company earned $154.6 million for the 13 weeks ended Nov. 2, compared with a profit of $103.8 million a year ago. On an adjusted basis, Empire earned 58 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 40 cents per share a year ago.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX:TCL.A). Up 96 cents or 7.5 per cent to $13.71. Transcontinental Inc. beat expectations even though its core earnings fell in the fourth quarter due to lower revenues from ongoing challenges in its printing sector. The Montreal-based printer and packaging company says earnings excluding proceeds from the sale of its California printing facility and other one-time items, decreased nearly 20 per cent to $69.9 million or 80 cents per share, from $87 million or 99 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net earnings increased to $112.3 million or $1.28 per share for the period ended Oct. 27, compared with $67 million or 67 cents per share a year earlier.

Transat AT Inc. (TSX:TRZ). Down seven cents to $15.91. Higher ticket prices and fees helped Transat AT Inc. triple its profits last quarter as it worked to complete its takeover by Air Canada. Net income jumped to $20.3 million in the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from $6.8 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 3.6 per cent to $693.2 million from $668.8 million. Despite spending more on maintenance than in 2018, chief financial officer Denis Petrin said, higher average ticket prices and growth in ancillary revenue led to the increase in profit. Transat shareholders voted in August to approve the acquisition by Air Canada, but the deal still faces scrutiny by regulators eyeing the impact of a takeover that will see Air Canada control about 62 per cent of transatlantic air travel from Canada.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Up two cents to $103.75. Royal Bank of Canada has signed a deal to sell its banking operations in the Eastern Caribbean to a consortium of banks based in the region. The agreement, RBC announced Thursday without financial terms, includes branches in Antigua, Dominica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, and St. Kitts and Nevis. It also includes regional businesses operating under RBC Royal Bank Holdings (EC) Limited in Nevis, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The acquiring consortium of five financial entities includes 1st National Bank of St. Lucia, Antigua Commercial Bank Ltd., National Bank of Dominica Ltd., the Bank of Montserrat and Bank of Nevis Ltd.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2019.

The Canadian Press