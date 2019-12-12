Minor injuries after stabbing near Downsview private school

A student suffered minor injuries following a stabbing near a Downsview-area private school.

Police were called to the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue following reports two people were involved in an altercation and that one of them had been stabbed.

Police say the victim was found at Blyth Academy just off Carl Hall Road but are not yet certain this is the scene of the stabbing.

Paramedics transported one person to hospital with minor injuries to their leg.

No word yet on the ages of the suspect and victim or what may have prompted the incident.

A young male was seen being taken away by police, however, it’s uncertain if he is a suspect.

Police say they are not searching for any suspects at this time.