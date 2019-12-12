Loading articles...

City of Hamilton warns of possible privacy breach involving water services

The steel mills on the Hamilton waterfront harbour are shown in Hamilton, Ont., on October 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The City of Hamilton is warning residents of a potential privacy breach involving billing data for water-related services.

Municipal officials say the city has an agreement with the utility company Alectra for services including meter readings, billing, payment, collections and customer care.

As a result, they say the city provides the company with information such as the names of property owners, service and billing addresses and tax assessment roll numbers.

Officials say they have learned some of Alectra’s third-party vendors may have had access to this information without the appropriate approval.

They say there is no confirmation that a breach has occurred, but have requested that the company review the situation and disclose any issues.

City staff have also been asked to alert the province’s information and privacy commissioner.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
Westbound Eglinton approaching Danforth is blocked with a collision. Slow from Mcccowan.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:17 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: All remaining snow squall warnings have now ENDED (Dec 12)
Latest Weather
Read more