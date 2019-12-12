Guelph terror suspect Ikar Mao denied bail

A 22-year-old Guelph man facing terrorism-related charges will remain behind bars until his trial.

Ikar Mao had his request for bail denied Thursday by Justice G. Paul Renwick.

He is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 23, likely to set a pre-trial hearing.

“Mr. Mao was detained, the judge heard all the evidence and determined a detention order was appropriate,” said Crown attorney Howard Piafsky. “Anytime you have allegations of a terrorism offense, obviously there is a heightened concern for the public.”

“I wouldn’t want to comment on a decision by a judge. I can just simply tell you that I am disappointed, but I wouldn’t comment on whether I am surprised or not,” said defence lawyer Nadir Sachak.

Mao has been charged with participation in the activity of a terrorist group and leaving Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Details regarding what led to Mao’s arrest have not been released.

While a publication ban prevents us from disclosing any details from the court proceedings, details previously released included allegations that Mao had been arrested by Turkish authorities for allegedly being a part of a terrorist group, in particular ISIS. He was held in custody for three months before being acquitted of all charges.

Mao returned to Canada on October 19, where he was met and eventually charged by the RCMP.