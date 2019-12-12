Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Grocer Empire Co. reports $154.6M Q2 profit, up from $103.8M a year ago
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 12, 2019 7:31 am EST
A Sobeys grocery store is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
STELLARTON, N.S. — Empire Co. Ltd. says it earned $154.6 million in its latest quarter, up from a profit of $103.8 million in the same quarter last year.
The parent company of Sobeys and Safeway grocery stores says the profit amounted to 57 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Nov. 2 compared with a profit of 38 cents per diluted share a year go.
Sales in what was the company’s second quarter totalled $6.44 billion, up from $6.21 billion last year.
Same-store sales excluding fuel increased 2.0 per cent.
On an adjusted basis, Empire says it earned 58 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 40 cents per share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 57 cents per share and $6.47 billion in revenue according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2019.