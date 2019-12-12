Loading articles...

Ford government to scrap retail cannabis lottery system

Last Updated Dec 12, 2019 at 6:00 pm EST

Cannabis is shown in a display jar on the first morning of opening for a Toronto retail store licensed to sell cannabis in Ontario on April 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Big changes are coming to the way cannabis retailers will be able to operate in Ontario.

CityNews has learned the Ford government will open up the cannabis retail market with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario accepting operator licence applications from prospective retailers in April 2020. That means about 20 retailers a year will soon be able to apply for licenses on a first-come-first-served basis.

The province has been choosing brick-and-mortar cannabis shops based on a lottery system which has faced criticism for not including a merit component.

More to come

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Unholy Smokes

nope, we can still comment …

hey Squinty, want to go into the pot store business with me?

December 12, 2019 at 6:18 pm
dark world

@Unholy Smokes: I appears we won the battle to keep the comment section open for years to come… I will do my earnest to keep up with thought provoking comments…..

December 12, 2019 at 6:28 pm
Hide All Comments
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
UPDATE: SB 427 at Rathburn collectors - problem moved to right shoulder.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:57 PM
#Toronto is digging out of the cold, starting now. Temps rising tonight to 0 degrees by morning, and up to 5 degree…
Latest Weather
Read more