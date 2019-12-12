Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ford government to scrap retail cannabis lottery system
by News Staff
Posted Dec 12, 2019 5:55 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 12, 2019 at 6:00 pm EST
Cannabis is shown in a display jar on the first morning of opening for a Toronto retail store licensed to sell cannabis in Ontario on April 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Big changes are coming to the way cannabis retailers will be able to operate in Ontario.
CityNews has learned the Ford government will open up the cannabis retail market with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario accepting operator licence applications from prospective retailers in April 2020. That means about 20 retailers a year will soon be able to apply for licenses on a first-come-first-served basis.
The province has been choosing brick-and-mortar cannabis shops based on a lottery system which has faced criticism for not including a merit component.
More to come
nope, we can still comment …
hey Squinty, want to go into the pot store business with me?
@Unholy Smokes: I appears we won the battle to keep the comment section open for years to come… I will do my earnest to keep up with thought provoking comments…..