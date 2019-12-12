Ford government to scrap retail cannabis lottery system

Big changes are coming to the way cannabis retailers will be able to operate in Ontario.

CityNews has learned the Ford government will open up the cannabis retail market with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario accepting operator licence applications from prospective retailers in April 2020. That means about 20 retailers a year will soon be able to apply for licenses on a first-come-first-served basis.

The province has been choosing brick-and-mortar cannabis shops based on a lottery system which has faced criticism for not including a merit component.

More to come