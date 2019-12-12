Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fire on Russia's only aircraft carrier injures 2
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 12, 2019 5:57 am EST
MOSCOW — A fire on Russia’s only aircraft carrier injured two service members, Russian military officials said Thursday.
Russia’s Northern Fleet officials said the blaze on the ship, the Admiral Kuznetsov, has been contained and the injured men have received medical attention.
The Admiral Kuznetsov was docked in Murmansk in northern Russia for an upgrade when the fire started amid welding work on Thursday morning.
Crew members and civilian specialists were aboard the ship at the time but have since been evacuated, dockyard representatives said.
The damage to the ship will be assessed later, the chief of the United Shipbuilding Corporation said.
The Admiral Kuznetsov was used in the Mediterranean Sea to launch carrier-borne Russian combat missions on targets in Syria.
The fire is the second major emergency on the ship since it docked for repairs in April 2018. In October 2018, a crane collapsed on the carrier’s deck, injuring four people.
The Associated Press
