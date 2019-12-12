Loading articles...

Chile: Plane that vanished en route to Antarctica found

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile’s defence minister says searchers have located the military transport plane that disappeared en route to Antarctica.

He also says they have found human remains from some of the 38 passengers who were aboard when the plane took off from southernmost Chile.

The C-130 Hercules military transport plane was bound for a Chilean base on the frozen continent.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 approaching Leslie collectors, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:17 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: All remaining snow squall warnings have now ENDED (Dec 12)
Latest Weather
Read more