Alberta's high court to rule on life sentence of man who killed seniors

EDMONTON — The Alberta Court of Appeal is to release its decision today on the sentence appeal of a man convicted of killing two Edmonton-area seniors.

Travis Vader was convicted of manslaughter in the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann, who vanished in 2010 after setting out on a camping trip.

The couple’s burned-out motorhome and a vehicle they had been towing were discovered shortly after they disappeared, but their bodies have never been found.

Vader received a life sentence with no chance at parole for seven years.

The Appeal Court already turned down Vader’s request for a new trial or for his charges to be stayed.

The Supreme Court of Canada last week refused to hear Vader’s appeal of that decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2019.

The Canadian Press



