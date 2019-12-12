Loading articles...

Two people hurt in two separate shootings Thursday evening

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating after two people were hurt in two separate shooting calls on Thursday evening.

The first call came in at around 9:45 p.m. for a report that a man had been found with gunshot wounds in Yonge and Wellesley Street area.

When officers arrived, they found a man with serious gunshot-related injuries. He was transported to the hospital, police said.

Shortly later at around 10:47 p.m., police said they were called to a report of gunfire in the area of Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate.

Police said they located a victim suffering from serious injuries and that two males were seen fleeing the area in a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

