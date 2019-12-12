Two people hurt in two separate shootings Thursday evening

Toronto police are investigating after two people were hurt in two separate shooting calls on Thursday evening.

The first call came in at around 9:45 p.m. for a report that a man had been found with gunshot wounds in Yonge and Wellesley Street area.

When officers arrived, they found a man with serious gunshot-related injuries. He was transported to the hospital, police said.

Shortly later at around 10:47 p.m., police said they were called to a report of gunfire in the area of Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate.

Police said they located a victim suffering from serious injuries and that two males were seen fleeing the area in a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.