Loading articles...

2 children, 1 adult hurt after crash involving TTC bus and school bus

Last Updated Dec 12, 2019 at 10:37 am EST

A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Two children and an adult have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a TTC bus and school bus on Thursday morning, paramedics tell CityNews.

Both vehicles remained on scene after the collision at around 9:45 a.m. at Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

Police are investigating and have closed roads in the immediate area.

More to come

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
Westbound Eglinton approaching Danforth is blocked with a collision. Slow from Mcccowan.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:17 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: All remaining snow squall warnings have now ENDED (Dec 12)
Latest Weather
Read more