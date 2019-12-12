Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 children, 1 adult hurt after crash involving TTC bus and school bus
by News Staff
Posted Dec 12, 2019 10:34 am EST
Last Updated Dec 12, 2019 at 10:37 am EST
Two children and an adult have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a TTC bus and school bus on Thursday morning, paramedics tell CityNews.
Both vehicles remained on scene after the collision at around 9:45 a.m. at Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East.
Police are investigating and have closed roads in the immediate area.
COLLISION: Danforth Rd & Eglinton Ave E – TTC bus and school bus involved – children on the school bus – officers o/s investigating – reports of minor injuries – @TorontoMedics assisting, will be transporting patients to hospital for precautionary measures#GO2393273 ^al