Loading articles...

What’s it like to open your own pot store?

A customer takes a photo of cannabis products on display at the Fire & Flower cannabis shop in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Monday, April 1, 2019. GETTY IMAGES/BLOOMBERG/David Kawai

In today’s Big Story podcast, today’s guest won the lottery—an Ontario-wide lottery to determine who would get the province’s first licenses to sell marijuana at a retail location. And once his name came up, the clock started ticking. He had less than three months to go from lucky winner to owner and proprietor.

What’s it like to try to open one of the province’s first legal weed shops? Where do you get the money? Find a location? What product do you order? Who do you hire? Do you get high on your own supply? We’ll go inside one man’s unlikely career change and everything that came next.

GUEST: Steven Fry, owner of Canna Cabana Hamilton, co-founder and CEO of Sessions Cannabis

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:53 AM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 9 minutes ago
Radar Dec 11 up to 5:39am. Snow squall watches and warnings continue for areas near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. Wi…
Latest Weather
Read more