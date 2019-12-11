Texas police: Officer fatally shot man who had assaulted him

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Police say an officer answering a disturbance call has shot dead a man who was assaulting him.

The incident happened about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in a newly developed neighbourhood of tract houses in League City, 26 miles (42 kilometres) southeast of Houston.

A police spokesman says the officer was dispatched to one of those houses. Spokesman John Griffith says that upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who was standing near the house when a man emerged from the house and assaulted him. During the ensuing struggle, the officer shot the man fatally.

Griffith says the officer incurred minor injuries during the fight. No identities have been released of either man.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, as it does all police-involved shootings in League City. The (Galveston County) Daily News reports the death is the fourth fatal police-involved shooting in the past two years in the city of about 107,000 residents.

The Associated Press