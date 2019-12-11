Loading articles...

Suspect arrested amid lockdown at Texas naval air station

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A naval air station in Texas was locked down Wednesday after an armed person who was later taken into custody was reported on base, officials said.

Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi was locked down Wednesday morning and those on base were told to shelter in place, but that order was lifted later in the morning. Spokeswoman Francoise “Fifi” Kieschnick told the Corpus Christi Caller Times that an armed suspect was reported to be near building 8 on the base.

The base said a suspect was taken into custody. Base gates were reopened, but people were asked to stay away from building 8.

The lockdown came after shootings last week at a naval air station in Florida and at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

