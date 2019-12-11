Some Ontario high school teachers hold one-day strike which affects nine boards

High school students at nine Ontario school boards will be out class today as their teachers hold a one-day strike to protest the lack of progress in contract talks with Premier Doug Ford’s government.

The Ontario Secondary School Teacher’s Federation, which represents public high school teachers, says it will move ahead with the job action as talks appear to have stalled.

The strike will affect a series of boards including the provinces’ largest — the Toronto District School Board — as well as boards in Southwestern, Eastern and Northern Ontario.

A similar job action closed all high schools — and many elementary schools — last week across the province.

Teachers have said they are pushing back against the Ford government’s plans to increase class sizes and introduce mandatory e-learning courses.

The government has said the key issue at the bargaining table is compensation, with the province offering a one-per-cent annual wage increase, and the union asking for around two per cent.

IMPACTED BOARDS

Toronto District School Board

Simcoe County District School Board

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board

Grand Erie District School Board

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board

Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board

Near North District School Board

Rainy River District School Board

Trillium Lakelands District School Board

SCHOOLS/LOCATIONS TO BE PICKETED

Don Mills CI

Jarvis CI

Alternative Schools/Bickford Centre

Central Technical

SOLE/Monarch Park CI

Dr Norman Bethune CI

Kinga Surma Constituency Office

