Some Ontario high school teachers hold one-day strike which affects nine boards
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 11, 2019 5:34 am EST
High school students at nine Ontario school boards will be out class today as their teachers hold a one-day strike to protest the lack of progress in contract talks with Premier Doug Ford’s government.
The Ontario Secondary School Teacher’s Federation, which represents public high school teachers, says it will move ahead with the job action as talks appear to have stalled.
The strike will affect a series of boards including the provinces’ largest — the Toronto District School Board — as well as boards in Southwestern, Eastern and Northern Ontario.
A similar job action closed all high schools — and many elementary schools — last week across the province.
Teachers have said they are pushing back against the Ford government’s plans to increase class sizes and introduce mandatory e-learning courses.
The government has said the key issue at the bargaining table is compensation, with the province offering a one-per-cent annual wage increase, and the union asking for around two per cent.
IMPACTED BOARDS
Toronto District School Board
Simcoe County District School Board
Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board
Grand Erie District School Board
Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board
Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board
Near North District School Board
Rainy River District School Board
Trillium Lakelands District School Board
SCHOOLS/LOCATIONS TO BE PICKETED
Don Mills CI
Jarvis CI
Alternative Schools/Bickford Centre
Central Technical
SOLE/Monarch Park CI
Dr Norman Bethune CI
Kinga Surma Constituency Office
A complete list of locations to be picketed can be found by clicking here.