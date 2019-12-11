Loading articles...

Some Ontario high school teachers hold one-day strike which affects nine boards

A classroom sits empty. UNSPLASH/Rubén Rodriguez

High school students at nine Ontario school boards will be out class today as their teachers hold a one-day strike to protest the lack of progress in contract talks with Premier Doug Ford’s government.

The Ontario Secondary School Teacher’s Federation, which represents public high school teachers, says it will move ahead with the job action as talks appear to have stalled.

The strike will affect a series of boards including the provinces’ largest — the Toronto District School Board — as well as boards in Southwestern, Eastern and Northern Ontario.

A similar job action closed all high schools — and many elementary schools — last week across the province.

Teachers have said they are pushing back against the Ford government’s plans to increase class sizes and introduce mandatory e-learning courses.

The government has said the key issue at the bargaining table is compensation, with the province offering a one-per-cent annual wage increase, and the union asking for around two per cent.

IMPACTED BOARDS

  • Toronto District School Board
  • Simcoe County District School Board
  • Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board
  • Grand Erie District School Board
  • Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board
  • Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board
  • Near North District School Board
  • Rainy River District School Board
  • Trillium Lakelands District School Board

SCHOOLS/LOCATIONS TO BE PICKETED

  • Don Mills CI
  • Jarvis CI
  • Alternative Schools/Bickford Centre
  • Central Technical
  • SOLE/Monarch Park CI
  • Dr Norman Bethune CI
  • Kinga Surma Constituency Office

 

A complete list of locations to be picketed can be found by clicking here.

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 58 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 9 minutes ago
Radar Dec 11 up to 5:39am. Snow squall watches and warnings continue for areas near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. Wi…
Latest Weather
Read more