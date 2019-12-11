Loading articles...

Man dead following shooting in Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East area

Last Updated Dec 11, 2019 at 10:44 pm EST

Toronto police investigate a deadly shooting on Field Sparroway street in North York on Dec. 11, 2019. (GEORGE JOSEPH/CITYNEWS)

A man is dead following a shooting in the Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East on Wednesday evening.

Police said they were called to a building on Field Sparroway at around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

A 22-year-old-man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.  He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

||
