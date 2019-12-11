Man dead following shooting in Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East area

A man is dead following a shooting in the Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East on Wednesday evening.

Police said they were called to a building on Field Sparroway at around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

A 22-year-old-man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.