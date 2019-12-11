Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Saudi Aramco starts trading after record $25.6 billion IPO
by Aya Batrawy, The Associated Press
Posted Dec 11, 2019 2:37 am EST
FILE - This Sept. 15, 2019 file photo, shows storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, set a share price for its IPO — expected to be the biggest ever — that puts the value of the company at $1.7 trillion, more than Apple or Microsoft. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia’s oil company Aramco is now listed and has started trading on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange on Wednesday for the first time after a mammoth $25.6 billion initial public offering that set the record as the biggest ever in history.
The state-owned company had announced a sale of 1.5% of its shares at 32 Saudi riyals a share, or what is $8.53. At that price, Aramco is the world’s most valuable company at $1.7 trillion. That’s more than the top five oil companies – Exxon Mobil, Total, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron and BP – combined.