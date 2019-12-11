Saudi Aramco starts trading after record $25.6 billion IPO

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia’s oil company Aramco is now listed and has started trading on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange on Wednesday for the first time after a mammoth $25.6 billion initial public offering that set the record as the biggest ever in history.

The state-owned company had announced a sale of 1.5% of its shares at 32 Saudi riyals a share, or what is $8.53. At that price, Aramco is the world’s most valuable company at $1.7 trillion. That’s more than the top five oil companies – Exxon Mobil, Total, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron and BP – combined.

Aya Batrawy, The Associated Press