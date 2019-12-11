Loading articles...

Saudi Aramco starts trading after record $25.6 billion IPO

FILE - This Sept. 15, 2019 file photo, shows storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, set a share price for its IPO — expected to be the biggest ever — that puts the value of the company at $1.7 trillion, more than Apple or Microsoft. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia’s oil company Aramco is now listed and has started trading on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange on Wednesday for the first time after a mammoth $25.6 billion initial public offering that set the record as the biggest ever in history.

The state-owned company had announced a sale of 1.5% of its shares at 32 Saudi riyals a share, or what is $8.53. At that price, Aramco is the world’s most valuable company at $1.7 trillion. That’s more than the top five oil companies – Exxon Mobil, Total, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron and BP – combined.

Aya Batrawy, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 57 minutes ago
Single left lane open
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 56 minutes ago
Good Wednesday morning #Toronto GTA. Sun, cloud and flurries at times again today and it’s cold. Dress for a wind chill near minus 15 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more