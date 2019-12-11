Loading articles...

Person dead following Rexdale house fire

A Toronto Fire truck is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A person has died following a house fire in the northwest Toronto community of Rexdale, Wednesday.

Toronto fire said they were called to a two-story home on Stallion Place at around 9:25 p.m. for a report of an active structure fire.

Flames could be seen coming from the home when fire crews pulled up to the scene, fire said.

A person was pulled from the building but was later pronounced dead on the scene, EMS said.

EMS said added that one firefighter suffered minor injuries in the fire. Two other people were also treated and released by paramedics.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

 

