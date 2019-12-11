Elderly woman dead, 2 people injured after Rexdale collision

An elderly woman is dead following a vehicle collision in the northwest Toronto community of Rexdale Wednesday evening.

Toronto police tweeted at around 7:30 p.m. that they had been called to the Rexdale Boulevard and Queens Plate Drive area for a report of a collision.

An elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man in his 70s was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, EMS said.

Police said EMS had also transported another patient to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released by police.

The police’s traffic services unit is investigating the incident.