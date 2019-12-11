Loading articles...

Elderly woman dead, 2 people injured after Rexdale collision

Last Updated Dec 11, 2019 at 9:09 pm EST

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

An elderly woman is dead following a vehicle collision in the northwest Toronto community of Rexdale Wednesday evening.

Toronto police tweeted at around 7:30 p.m. that they had been called to the Rexdale Boulevard and Queens Plate Drive area for a report of a collision.

An elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man in his 70s was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, EMS said.

Police said EMS had also transported another patient to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released by police.

The police’s traffic services unit is investigating the incident.

 

 

 

|||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB Eglinton now also BLOCKED. Victoria Park and Eglinton fully closed for this collision investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:48 PM
Retweeted @CityNatasha: Burst of lake effect snow has moved from the north into downtown #Toronto right now #onstorm #onwx
Latest Weather
Read more