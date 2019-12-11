Police investigate after woman, two children found dead in east-end Montreal home

Montreal police are investigating the discovery of three bodies in an east-end Montreal home.

Police say the bodies of a woman and two children were found today in the Pointe-aux-Trembles district.

Const. Manuel Couture says investigators consider the deaths suspicious.

Police were called to the home at 8 a.m., and officers entered after there was no answer at the door.

They found the three people, who were declared dead at the scene.

Couture says the area is considered a crime scene and investigators are heading to the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.

The Canadian Press