Millefiore Clarkes, Anne Pick get awards from Documentary Organization of Canada

TORONTO — Filmmakers Millefiore Clarkes and Anne Pick were the big winners at the Documentary Organization of Canada’s sixth annual awards event in Toronto.

Clarkes took the BMO-DOC Vanguard Award for emerging creatives, while Pick got the Rogers-DOC Luminary Award at the DOC Institute Honours celebration on Wednesday.

Clarkes, from Prince Edward Island, has produced a variety of media projects, including short and feature documentaries, through her One Thousand Flowers Productions.

She has also directed three documentary films for the National Film Board of Canada, including “The Song and The Sorrow,” which won several awards on the film festival circuit.

Clarkes’s vanguard award comes with $40,000 in in-kind services from Canadian production supplier Sim-International.

Pick co-runs Toronto-based Real to Reel Productions and has produced more than a dozen films and directed several, including “Ronnie Hawkins: ‘Still Alive and Kickin'” and “Iris Chang: The Rape of Nanking.”

The DOC Institute award winners were chosen by a jury of documentary filmmakers and producers from across Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.

The Canadian Press