Greta Thunberg named Time magazine's 'person of the year'

Last Updated Dec 11, 2019 at 8:55 am EST

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in the school strike demonstration Fridays for future in Berlin, Germany, July 19, 2019. (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)

Teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was named Time magazine’s youngest “person of the year” on Wednesday.

Thunberg, 16, has become the face of the youth climate movement, drawing large crowds with her appearances at protests and conferences over the past year and a half. Some have welcomed her activism, including her speeches challenging world leaders to do more to stop global warming. But others have criticized her sometimes combative tone.

“For sounding the alarm about humanity’s predatory relationship with the only home we have, for bringing to a fragmented world a voice that transcends backgrounds and borders, for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads, Greta Thunberg is Time’s 2019 Person of the Year,” the media franchise said Wednesday on its website.

Thunberg was in Madrid on Wednesday, where she addressed negotiators at the U.N.’s COP25 climate talks.

The magazine narrowed down its 10-person shortlist on Tuesday to the five candidates — Thunberg, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump, The Whistleblower, and the Hong Kong protesters.

Last year, Time editors selected “the guardians and the war on truth” — a group of four journalists and one news organization whose work landed them in jail or cost them their lives. They included slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi; the staff of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, where five people were shot to death; Philippine journalist Maria Ressa; and two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo.

