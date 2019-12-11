Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Decency rule nixed after Alaska swimmer disqualified
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A bathing suit decency rule that disqualified an Alaska high school swimmer from a race has been eliminated.
KTVA reports the board of directors of the Alaska School Activities Association voted to remove penalties for swim uniforms that officials deemed “not of decent appearance.”
In September, a 17-year-old swimmer from Dimond High School in Anchorage was disqualified after winning her race because an event judge ruled that her school-issued swimsuit did not meet modesty requirements.
The swimmer’s win was ultimately reinstated.
The judge who made the disqualification decision faced calls for decertification. The Anchorage School District investigated and concluded that the disqualification was discriminatory.
The judge has said she was unfairly labeled as biased and she followed protocol in enforcing the rules.
ASAA announced last month that the judge will not be decertified over the issue.
The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}