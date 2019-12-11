Christmastime and other fun in Toronto this weekend

Christmas shopping can be stressful, so why not take a break from it this weekend (if at all possible) to take in a holiday event. Below are some suggestions.

Have a great weekend, and take some time to relax.

Events

A tropical Christmas

If you are dreaming of a tropical Christmas, it will most likely come true at the Caribbean Christmas Market. The holiday revelry takes place at the Ralph Thornton Community Centre on Saturday. There will be plenty sweet and savoury treats to taste, such as doubles, plantain, rum cake, and puddings. Get ready to have fun with dominoes and other board games. Vendors will also be on hand selling arts and crafts, jewellery, skin and hair care products, and fashion-related items. Admission to the market is free.

Holiday joy with movies

It is the most wonderful time of the year … especially when you get to escape the crowded malls and just enjoy a classic movie. Hot Docs for the Holidays will make all things merry and bright starting Saturday and until Dec. 21. The holiday special kicks off with It’s a Wonderful Life. Some of the other movies include A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas, The Holiday, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and A Christmas Story. The movies are free to watch with a donation to The Stop food bank. Click here for ticket info.

Mac & cheese with your beer

If you love cheese and carbs, then the I Heart Beer + Mac & Cheese Festival awaits you this weekend. The 19+ event takes place at Exhibition Place on Saturday. Sample an array of mac and cheese concoctions from restaurants across the city, as well as beer from local breweries. Aside from the food and drink, there will be other fun like Foosball and jenga.

Skating to the music

Whether you are just learning to skate or just wanting to do something outdoors, DJ Skate Nights at Harbourfront Centre is the place to be. The skate starts on Saturday and runs on every Saturday until Feb. 15. Listening to music or to the beat vibrations while you skate are sure to make the experience a fun one. You can also enjoy a special skating party on New Year’s Eve.

Ongoing holiday fair in the square

The Holiday Fair in Nathan Phillips Square continues this weekend. The free event includes skating, rides, yummy treats, hot chocolate, artisanal vendors, and more. While you are there, be sure to stop by the Christmas tree near City Hall. The event runs until Dec. 23.

Transit

Partial Line 2 closure

TTC riders will have to deal with another subway closure this weekend, but this time, it is only affecting two stations on one day. Subways won’t be running between Warden and Kennedy stations due to maintenance. Shuttle buses and Wheel-Trans service will be running. Riders travelling east who require an accessible option should exit the train at Victoria Park Station.