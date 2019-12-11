Loading articles...

Canadians spent $908M at cannabis stores since legalization, StatCan says

A man smokes a marijuana joint during the annual 4/20 marijuana celebration on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, April 20, 2018. Statistics Canada says Canadians spent $908 million on non-medical cannabis since legalization and much of the population lives relatively close to a cannabis store. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says Canadians spent $908 million on non-medical cannabis in nearly the first year since legalization.

The agency says Canadians spent $24 per capita at cannabis stores from Oct. 17, 2018, when cannabis was legalized, to the end of September 2019.

Yukon led sales per person at $103, with Prince Edward Island in second place at $97.

B.C. had the lowest sales per person at $10.

As of July, Canada had 407 cannabis retail stores, with the most being located in Alberta.

About 45 per cent of Canadians live within 10 kilometres of a cannabis store as of July, but that figure shoots up to encompass 70 per cent of the population in Alberta.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.

The Canadian Press

