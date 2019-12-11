Loading articles...

Police investigation shuts down portion of Hwy. 410 in Brampton

Last Updated Dec 11, 2019 at 5:41 am EST

One person was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 410 in Brampton on Dec. 11, 2019. CITYNEWS

A portion of Highway 410 in Brampton has been shut down after police made an arrest during a traffic stop.

Emergency crews were called to the highway between Williams Parkway and Queen Street around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The nature of the injuries has not been released.

It is not yet known if the person arrested is also the one in hospital.

One northbound lane is closed in the area as police investigate.

