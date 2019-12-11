Police investigation shuts down portion of Hwy. 410 in Brampton

A portion of Highway 410 in Brampton has been shut down after police made an arrest during a traffic stop.

Emergency crews were called to the highway between Williams Parkway and Queen Street around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The nature of the injuries has not been released.

It is not yet known if the person arrested is also the one in hospital.

One northbound lane is closed in the area as police investigate.