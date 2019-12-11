Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alberta premier opens war room to promote 'truth' about energy industry
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 11, 2019 2:14 pm EST
CALGARY — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has officially opened what he has called a war room to fight what he says is a campaign of lies about the province’s energy industry.
Kenney announced in Calgary today that the new $30-million Canadian Energy Centre is needed to tell the “truth” about the oil and gas sector.
Kenney promised to set up the war room as part of his provincial election campaign leading to the United Conservative Party’s win in April.
He has argued the province needs to fight back against those he says are unfairly denigrating the industry and contributing to the landlocking of Alberta’s non-renewable resources.
The centre is to have a research unit, an energy literacy unit and a rapid response team to challenge misinformation.
It’s part of a multi-pronged approach that also includes a $2.5-million public inquiry into foreign funding of anti-oil advocacy groups.
Human rights group Amnesty International Canada has warned that the war room and public inquiry threaten freedom of expression and association.
Legal advocacy group Ecojustice has filed a court challenge citing similar concerns.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.
The Canadian Press
