Alaska Native communities win $16 million in housing grants

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Five Alaska Native communities and entities are receiving federal grants totalling more than $16.5 million for housing construction and rehabilitation.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds announced this week are part of nearly $200 million in grants awarded across the country to 52 Native American tribes and tribal housing entities.

The money is being awarded through the agency’s Indian Housing block grant program. Federal officials say the grants are expected to help in the construction of 1,200 new housing units.

In Alaska, recipients are the Cook Inlet Housing Authority, Copper River Basin, Aleutian Housing Authority and the tribal governments of the Saint Paul and Fort Yukon.

The Associated Press

