2 crew members die in Russian military helicopter crash

MOSCOW — The Russian military says one of its helicopter gunships has crashed during a training mission, killing both of its crew members.

The Defence Ministry said the Mi-28 helicopter crashed late Wednesday on a training flight in adverse weather.

The ministry said in a statement there was no damage on the ground. It added that the helicopter wasn’t carrying ammunition.

The ministry said military investigators have opened a probe to determine the crash’s reason.

The Mi-28 is one of the most advanced helicopters in the Russian air force’s inventory.

The Associated Press

