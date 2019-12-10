Loading articles...

US military convoy in Afghanistan targeted by car bomb

KABUL — An Afghan official says a powerful suicide bombing has targeted a U.S. military convoy near the main American Bagram Air Base north of the capital Kabul.

There are no immediate reports of casualties.

Gen. Mahfooz Walizada, police commander of northern Parwan province where the attack occurred, says the explosion early Wednesday destroyed several homes and he expects there are casualties but could not confirm them yet.

The Associated Press

