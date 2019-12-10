Trudeau's minority Liberal government survives first confidence vote

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s fledgling minority government has survived its first test of confidence in the House of Commons.

The Liberals — with the support of opposition MPs other than the Conservatives — have passed “supplementary estimates” to ensure previously planned government programs get the funding they need.

Any vote involving money is traditionally considered a matter of confidence.

Trudeau’s Liberals won 157 seats in the Oct. 21 election, 13 short of a majority in the 338-seat House.

They must, therefore, garner the support of at least one of the main opposition parties to pass legislation and survive tests of confidence.

The Conservatives, who have signalled their intention to bring down the government as soon as possible, voted against the estimates but Bloc Quebecois and New Democrat MPs voted in favour, as did lone Independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2019.

