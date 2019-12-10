Loading articles...

Teen runaway found 'camping' inside Bed, Bath & Beyond

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Employees at a Bed, Bath & Beyond in North Carolina discovered an uninvited sleepover guest hiding in the store when they opened up Monday morning.

The Greenville employees called local police around 8:30 a.m. and officers responded to a “breaking and entering in progress,” according to The News & Observer.

The intruder turned out to be a 14-year-old runaway who had “camped out” at the store overnight after leaving home, Greenville police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said.

The teen wasn’t harmed and was taken back to his house. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 48 minutes ago
WB QEW west of Bronte, the centre lane is blocked with a collision. Vehicle is facing the wrong way.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 46 minutes ago
Snow squalls could be a bit sneaky today! (Dec10) Heads up for the possibility of some accumulating ❄️and reduced v…
Latest Weather
Read more