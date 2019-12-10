Loading articles...

1 in custody after female stabbed multiple times

Last Updated Dec 10, 2019 at 9:51 am EST

One person has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Scarborough Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Pharmacy Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East around 9 a.m.

Police said the female victim suffered multiple stab wounds.

Her injuries are considered to be very serious.

One person is in police custody.

