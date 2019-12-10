Loading articles...

Spokesman: Young does not support articles of impeachment

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska’s lone member of the U.S. House does not support either of the articles of impeachment announced against President Donald Trump, a spokesman said Tuesday.

The articles of impeachment announced by House Democrats are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress and focus on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Zack Brown, a spokesman for Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young, said by email that Young does not support the articles of impeachment.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:59 PM
CLEAR - NB 427 app. Dundas express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 36 minutes ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Snow Squall Warning (shown in red) is still in effect for areas like Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood, Washago, Coldwater, and Mi…
Latest Weather
Read more