Snow squall watches, warnings in place for northern GTA
by News Staff
Posted Dec 10, 2019 6:55 am EST
It could be a messy drive north of the city later on Tuesday with snow squall watches and warnings in place.
Environment Canada warns the most intense bands of this snow are expected this afternoon and evening.
A snow squall warning has been issued for the Barrie, Orillia and Midland area, while watches are in place for northern York and Durham regions.
“In the wake of a sharp cold front, lake effect snow will develop this morning, intensifying into stronger snow squalls late this morning,” the agency said.
“The most intense snow squalls are likely this afternoon and evening.”
Around 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is possible by Wednesday morning and the wind could also be an issue.
680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said here in the city the region could see some flurries and a big drop in temperature.
“Going from a morning high of 10 C to feeling like -10 for the afternoon, overnight it will feel like -13 … falling temperatures (mean) a big change for us today,” she explained.
