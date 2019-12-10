Loading articles...

MLB goes swoosh; Nike logos on upper right chest of jerseys

SAN DIEGO — Baseball is going swoosh.

Nike’s logo will be on the upper right chest of Major League Baseball jerseys this year, a far a more prominent position than the Majestic Athletic logo previously on sleeves.

A 10-year agreement announced last January replaced a deal announced in December 2016 for Under Armour to take over from Majestic. The online sportswear retailer Fanatics will manufacture and distribute licensed versions of the Nike uniforms and training wear to consumers.

Majestic had manufactured MLB batting practice jerseys since 1982 and had been the exclusive supplier of game uniforms since 2005. Before that, uniforms were manufactured by Majestic, Russell Athletic and Rawlings.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
CLEAR - NB DVP north of Eglinton.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:10 PM
Snow is staying north right now. With northwest winds staying steady tonight, don’t be surprised to see these bands…
Latest Weather
Read more