Mexican ex-security chief charged in US in drug conspiracy

NEW YORK — A former secretary of public security in Mexico has been indicted in New York on charges that he took millions of dollars in bribes from a drug cartel.

Genaro Garcia Luna was arrested Monday by federal agents in Dallas. The arrest and charges were announced Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said Garcia Luna is charged with three counts of cocaine trafficking conspiracy and one count of making false statements.

Garcia Luna was secretary of public security in Mexico from 2006 to 2012.

U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue said Garcia Luna took millions of dollars in bribes from the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

There was no immediate comment from representatives for Garcia Luna.

The Associated Press

