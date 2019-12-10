Loading articles...

Man found guilty of killing 2 doctors in luxury Boston condo

BOSTON — A jury found a man guilty Tuesday of killing two doctors in their luxury Boston condominium.

Bampumim Teixeira, 33, was convicted in Suffolk County Superior Court in the May 2017 stabbing deaths of Drs. Richard Field and Lina Bolanos.

Earlier Tuesday, Teixeira had been removed from the courtroom after threatening to sexually assault the prosecutor’s wife.

Teixeira said, “Hey Pappas, you better hope I never get out of jail,” before threatening the wife of Assistant Suffolk District Attorney John Pappas.

The prosecutor’s office is considering bringing additional charges against Teixeira for the outburst, District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

Authorities say Teixeira had no known personal relationship with the victims but worked briefly as a concierge in their building.

But Teixeira told investigators he had been having an affair with Bolanos. Field, he claimed, came home, became enraged and killed Bolanos. Teixeira said he then killed Field in self-defence.

Bolanos, 38, was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear. Field, 49, was an anesthesiologist at North Shore Pain Management.

The jury had begun deliberating Monday following closing statements by the prosecution and defence.

The Associated Press

