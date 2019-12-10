Loading articles...

Man dies after hitting back of Mississauga city bus

Last Updated Dec 10, 2019 at 8:14 pm EST

Peel Regional Police investigate a fatal crash involving a car and a Mississauga Transit bus on Dec. 10, 2019. (DAVE MISENER/CITYNEWS).

A 45-year-old man has died after his car hit the back of a city bus in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the scene just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Derry and Tomken Roads.

The victim was the lone occupant of the vehicle. The bus driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries and there were no other reports of injuries on the bus.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Danny_Boy

Speed + not paying attention to driving = rear ending. Could also be DUI.

RIP

December 10, 2019 at 8:18 pm
