Man dies after hitting back of Mississauga city bus

A 45-year-old man has died after his car hit the back of a city bus in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the scene just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Derry and Tomken Roads.

The victim was the lone occupant of the vehicle. The bus driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries and there were no other reports of injuries on the bus.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.