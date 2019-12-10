Loading articles...

Landslide in Brazil capital spills 4 cars into building site

Vehicles lay at the bottom of a construction site after they fell in due to a collapse of a road next to it, caused by heavy rains in the center of Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. There were no victims reported. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

RIO DE JANEIRO — A landslide at a construction site in Brazil’s capital Tuesday tumbled four cars parked on an adjoining road into the excavation for a planned building.

The accident occurred just a few miles from Brasilia’s esplanade of government buildings.

A broken water pipe at the job site prompted the landslide, according to local media reports. The city also had received heavy rain in the previous hours.

Authorities said no people were near the point where the soil gave way, and the collapse caused only material damage to the vehicles.

The Associated Press





Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB Gardiner approaching Jameson - the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 26 minutes ago
Retweeted @680NEWSweather: Shorter days...starting tomorrow Dec. 11th, we will have less than 9 hours of daylight in #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more