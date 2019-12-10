Loading articles...

Justices seem to favour insurers' Obamacare claims for $12B

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington, at sunset. The Supreme Court has left in place a Kentucky law requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds and show fetal images to patients before abortions. The justices did not comment on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in refusing to review an appeals court ruling that upheld the law. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court appeared likely Tuesday to rule that insurance companies can collect $12 billion from the federal government to cover their losses in the early years of the health care law championed by President Barack Obama.

Several justices indicated their agreement with arguments from the insurers that they are entitled to the money under a provision of the “Obamacare” health law that promised the companies a financial cushion for losses they might incur by selling coverage to people in the marketplaces created by the health care law.

The program only lasted three years, but Congress inserted a provision in the Health and Human Services Department’s spending bills from 2015 to 2017 to limit payments under the “risk corridors” program. Both the Obama and Trump administrations have argued that the provision means the government has no obligation to pay.

“Are you saying the insurers would have done the same thing without the promise to pay?” Justice Elena Kagan asked Deputy Solicitor General Edwin Kneedler. Kneedler said the health care law created a “vast new market” of customers, most of whom would qualify for subsidies.

“The primary point was to encourage companies to go on the marketplace,” Kneedler said.

Paul Clement, representing companies who sold insurance in Alaska, Illinois, Maine, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington, called the government’s refusal to pay a “massive bait-and-switch.”

The companies cite HHS statistics to claim they are owed $12 billion.

Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:49 AM
Starting to see some snow now in the GTA. Snow squall watches and warnings for portions of southern Ontario. Accu…
Latest Weather
Read more