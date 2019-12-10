Loading articles...

Hudson's Bay Co. reports $226M third-quarter loss, revenue edges down

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay Co. reported a third-quarter loss of $226 million as its total revenue edged lower compared with a year ago.

The retailer says the loss amounted to $1.23 for the 13-week period ended Nov. 2, compared with a loss of $161 million or 88 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $1.84 billion, down from nearly $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year. Comparable sales, a key metric for retailers, were down 1.7 per cent.

On what it called a normalized basis, HBC says it lost $128 million in its latest quarter compared with a comparable loss of $56 million a year ago.

The retailer is in the middle of a takeover fight between a group led by HBC executive chairman Richard Baker and a dissident shareholder.

Proxy advisory service Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended shareholders vote against the Baker-led bid of $10.30 per share, however a special committee of the HBC board has endorsed the offer and rejected a rival bid of $11 by Catalyst Capital Group because it says the Baker-led group, which controls about a 57 per cent take in HBC, is not interested in selling.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:HBC)

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 approaching Markham express, right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:08 AM
Snow squalls could be a bit sneaky today! (Dec10) Heads up for the possibility of some accumulating ❄️and reduced v…
Latest Weather
Read more