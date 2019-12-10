Loading articles...

Hawaii state bird status goes from endangered to threatened

HONOLULU — The federal government has changed the protection status of Hawaii’s state bird from endangered to threatened.

Hawaii Public Radio reported Monday that federal officials say the nene has been brought back from the brink of extinction through a breeding program and habitat restoration.

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt made the announcement Sunday at the Pearl Harbor National Wildlife Refuge in Ewa Beach.

Wildlife officials say the nene is native to the Hawaiian Islands.

Officials say that in the 1950s the number of nenes fell to about 30 birds in the wild but long-term efforts have restored the population to about 3,000 statewide.

___

Information from: KHPR-FM, http://hawaiipublicradio.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:25 AM
EB 401 approaching Markham express, right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:08 AM
Snow squalls could be a bit sneaky today! (Dec10) Heads up for the possibility of some accumulating ❄️and reduced v…
Latest Weather
Read more